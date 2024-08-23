Silver Alert: Larry McCallister

Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert for 74-year-old Larry McCallister.

By: News 9

Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert for 74-year-old Larry McCallister.

McCallister is 5'9 and weighs about 160 pounds.

McCallister was last seen at the Lawton Central Mall in Lawton Oklahoma around 12:25 p.m. on August 21, 2024.

He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.

McCallister suffers from dementia.

Any person with information regarding this Silver Alert should call 911.