Silver Alert: Larry McCallister

Thursday, August 22nd 2024, 10:06 pm
Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert for 74-year-old Larry McCallister.
McCallister is 5'9 and weighs about 160 pounds.
McCallister was last seen at the Lawton Central Mall in Lawton Oklahoma around 12:25 p.m. on August 21, 2024.
He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.
McCallister suffers from dementia.
Any person with information regarding this Silver Alert should call 911.
August 22nd, 2024
August 22nd, 2024
August 17th, 2024
August 24th, 2024
August 24th, 2024
August 24th, 2024
August 24th, 2024