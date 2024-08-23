Silver Alert: Larry McCallister

Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert for 74-year-old Larry McCallister.

Thursday, August 22nd 2024, 10:06 pm

By: News 9


Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert for 74-year-old Larry McCallister.

McCallister is 5'9 and weighs about 160 pounds.

McCallister was last seen at the Lawton Central Mall in Lawton Oklahoma around 12:25 p.m. on August 21, 2024.

He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.

McCallister suffers from dementia.

Any person with information regarding this Silver Alert should call 911.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

August 22nd, 2024

August 22nd, 2024

August 22nd, 2024

August 17th, 2024

Top Headlines

August 24th, 2024

August 24th, 2024

August 24th, 2024

August 24th, 2024