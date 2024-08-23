Alexis Young joined the News 9 family in July 2024 and can be seen reporting from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. and on News 9 at 9 a.m.

By: News 9

Alexis Young joined the News 9 family in July 2024 and can be seen reporting from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. and on News 9 at 9 a.m.

Alexis is a true military brat, spending her childhood in Oceanside, California before graduating high school in West Memphis, Arkansas and then obtaining her bachelor’s at The University of Memphis.

Prior to News 9, Alexis worked as a journalist for the United States Navy, WMC Action News 5 in Memphis, Tennessee, Fox 13 Seattle and IHeartRadio in Seattle, Washington, and most recently as the morning anchor for KSWO in Lawton, Oklahoma.

Alexis is also a proud member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated and the National Association of Black Journalist and serves as a host for Poetry and Chill OKC.

In her free time she loves to spend time at church, watch sports, paint, and cuddle with her pet chihuahua and cat.



