State Department Of Education To Investigate Edmond Student's Flag Display

Edmond Public Schools responded to a controversy involving a student displaying the American flag on his truck.

By: News 9

-

Edmond Public Schools responded to a controversy involving a student displaying the American flag on his truck.

In a post on social media, an Edmond North High School student says he was told he could no longer fly the flag on his vehicle, and encouraged other students across the district to display the flag in protest.

Despite the request to remove the flag from that student's truck, Edmond Public Schools told News 9 the issue has nothing to do with the American flag in particular, or patriotism, but about safety.

In a statement, EPS said:

"It is the practice of Edmond Public Schools to not permit students to fly or bring flags of any kind on our school campus... flying flags on vehicles creates safety issues in the parking lot as well as can cause damage to the vehicles."

Edmond Public Schools says it proudly displays the American flag prominently in a respectful manner outside of each building and in classrooms, as well as allowing students to recite the Pledge of Allegiance every morning.

Oklahoma State Superintendent Ryan Walters commented on the issue on social media, saying he and the State Department of Education will investigate.

Lawmakers wrote a letter to Edmond Superintendent Angela Grunewald supporting the display of the American flag on public school property.

"The American flag is a powerful symbol of our nation's history, values, and the freedoms we cherish. It represents unity, sacrifice, and the shared ideals that bind us together as Americans. Displaying the flag, especially within educational settings, fosters a sense of patriotism and respect for the principles upon which our country was founded.

In the case of the student who chose to display the American flag on his truck, it is important to recognize his actions as an expression of patriotism and personal belief. The rights of individuals, including the freedom to express oneself and the right to display symbols on personal property, are fundamental to our democracy. This is especially true when such expressions are respectful and in alignment with the values of our nation.

While we hope you reconsider your position completely, we understand that there may be concerns regarding the display of symbols on school property, particularly when it involves student vehicles. However, we believe there are solutions that can both uphold the rights of students to express their patriotism and maintain the decorum of the school environment:

· Clear Guidelines: Establish clear, fair guidelines that allow students to display the American flag on their personal vehicles, provided that the display is respectful and does not interfere with the safety or operation of the school.

· Designated Display Areas: Consider designating certain areas on school grounds where students can proudly display the American flag or other patriotic symbols, whether on vehicles or other personal items.

· Educational Programs: Implement educational programs that teach students about the significance of the American flag and the importance of respectful expression. This could include discussions on the rights and responsibilities that come with freedom of expression.

· Student Involvement: Encourage student involvement in the creation of policies related to flag displays and other expressions of patriotism. This can help ensure that policies are reflective of the values and perspectives of the student body.

We respectfully urge you to consider these solutions as a means of allowing students to express their patriotism in a manner that aligns with both individual rights and the school's mission to provide a respectful and inclusive learning environment."



