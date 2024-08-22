Thunder Thursday: Devon Thunder Explorers

The Oklahoma City Thunder, Devon Energy, and the Science Museum are giving back to teachers.

By: News 9

The Oklahoma City Thunder, Devon Energy, and the Science Museum are giving back to teachers.

OKC Thunder Director of Community Engagement Erin Oldfield says they want to get children excited about, science, engineering, technology, and math.

Teachers of classrooms grades four through six can sign up for the Devon Thunder Explorers program to get science-related activities for their class. Along with this teachers will also be able to enter for a chance to win $500. The teacher will just have to take a picture of their students doing the activities and submit it to be entered in a chance to win the money.

If a teacher wins the $500 the money can be used for something for the students, whether it's classroom supplies or a pizza party.

For more information visit OKCTHUNDER.COM/EXPLORERS.