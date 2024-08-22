Therapy Thursday: Back To School Routines

It's back to school time and many people are getting into their routine for the school year with their families. Kaydee Norton with Sunbeam Family Services stopped by to discuss how to get back into those routines.

Norton says it takes about six to eight weeks to get into a routine.

"If you think about it, that's almost two months for us to get a routine and have that established," said Norton.

Giving yourself time, talking to your children, and setting timers are good ways to help your children during this transitional time. She says this allows children to know what they can expect.

According to Norton, transitional items are tools that can benifiacl for children during this time. She says this item can be something like a stuffed animal or a family photo.

Norton says it is normal to get a little off routine on busy days but you shouldn't beat yourself up over it.