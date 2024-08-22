Oklahomans Gather Outside Of OSDE Meeting

Ahead of an OSDE meeting, many Oklahomans have gathered outside with signs in support and against State Superintendent Ryan Walters.

Thursday, August 22nd 2024, 8:57 am

By: News 9


The state board of education meets as the department and State Superintendent Ryan Walters faces questions about school funding.

A new opinion from the Oklahoma Attorney General states the board must allow lawmakers inside their executive sessions.

Ahead of the meeting, many Oklahomans have gathered outside with signs in support and against Walters.

Some signs criticize Walters and the decision to require the Bible to be taught as a curriculum, saying, "Keep religion out of our schools."

A group of Walters supporters have signs that say, "Students win with Ryan Walters."

OSDE MEETING

