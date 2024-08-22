Oklahoma State Board Of Education Meeting Thursday; Funding, Teacher Certifications On The Agenda

The Oklahoma State Board of Education is scheduled to meet Thursday morning, as the Oklahoma State Department of Education and State Superintendent Ryan Walters face questions about funding for schools.

-

On Wednesday, Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond stated Oklahoma lawmakers are authorized to attend executive sessions of every state agency, board and commission.

In the wake of the opinion from Drummond, Thursday's agenda includes not only lawmaker access to executive sessions, but also the possible revocation of a dozen teaching certificates.

The list of teachers at-risk of having their teaching certificate revoked include former Ringling coach Philip Koons, who is accused of verbally and physically abusing students, as well as Allison Scott, who posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, about wishing the shooter in former President Donald Trump's attempted assassination had a "better scope."

State Superintendent Ryan Walters is expected to discuss Oklahoma values, school communication and what he calls "media rhetoric."

For those seeking to speak at Thursday's meeting, they will need to sign up. However, speakers will be chosen at random.

Thursday's meeting begins at 9:30 a.m.