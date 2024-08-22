Oklahoma Democrats Celebrate Harris, Walz Ticket At DNC In Chicago

Democratic Vice President pick Tim Walz will formally accept his party’s nomination in Chicago Wednesday night.

Democratic Vice President pick Tim Walz will formally accept his party’s nomination in Chicago Wednesday night.

More than three dozen Oklahoma delegates are on hand for the Democratic National Convention, less than five weeks after the state party sent a press release placing their firm support behind President Joe Biden’s re-election. Tonight, they’re all in for Kamala Harris.

Oklahoma Democratic Party Chair Alicia Andrews cast the state’s delegates Monday for the Harris, Walz ticket.

“For me, as a woman of color to cast the votes for a woman of color, that’s one that makes you a little misty,” Andrews said. “It’s really wonderful.”

Andrews and the state’s 41 delegates have prime real estate inside the convention call. Tuesday, the national television cameras caught the group singing and dancing to a live performance.

“It has been very energizing, very fun, just a ton of enthusiasm,” State House Democratic Leader Cyndi Munson said. “I think, just gratefulness to be together.”

Wednesday marks one month to the day since President Biden dropped his bid for reelection.

“Even our emotions around it as party faithful‘s has been a lot for us to define,” Andrews said.

Outside the convention, pro-Palestinian protestors gathered in front of the Israeli Consulate Tuesday night, and several people were arrested as the crowd clashed with Chicago police.

“There have been protest, but I have not ran into any protesters. I have not ran into any situation where I’ve been stuck in traffic or anything like that,” Munson said. “I feel very safe.”

Back inside, one Oklahoman referenced, but not in attendance and certainly not a Democrat, Oklahoma U.S. Senator James Lankford.

“Trump killed the strongest bipartisan border deal in the United States,” President Biden told the crowd Monday night.

Former President Obama mentioned the bill Tuesday night, “ (it was) written in part by one of the most conservative republicans in Congress,” Obama said in apparent reference to Lankford.

“I actually gave a little cheer when President Obama mentioned Senator Lankford,” Munson said. “And what you see happening to Senator Lankford is not about the policy issues. It’s not about the details in that legislation. It’s that he took the time to work with Democrats.”

Former President Bill Clinton and Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi are among the speakers slated for Wednesday evening.

“I think we’re excited and full of enthusiasm and joy of what’s been happening within our party and feel very united right now,” Munson said.