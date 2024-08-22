Oklahoma Families Struggle To Find Childcare Amid Shortages And Rising Costs

Many families are struggling to find child care following the closing of the day care center in Yukon.

-

Following the closing of a day care center in Yukon this week, many families are scrambling to find child care. According to the Oklahoma Partnership for School Readiness, there is already a shortage of licensed, quality child care across the state.

“We need good quality day cares in the community,” said a Yukon mom Sophie Morse.

Morse is a mom and former employee at Bright Beginnings which suddenly closed leaving dozens of families without child care.

“I think it's absolutely devastating for families; we have two-year wait lists here in Yukon,” Morse said.

Carrie Williams is the Executive Director at OPSR and says finding an alternative won’t be easy for parents.

“Oklahoma's a child care desert,” Williams said. “And that means that there are at least three children birth to age five for every licensed spot available in child care programs across the state.”

Even if they do find care, she says with a 20% increase in the cost of child care over the past three years, families are paying $10,000 to $12,000 a year for one infant.

“When you think about families who are actually needing child care, you're typically talking about families who are at their lowest earning potential, they're young, they're just starting their careers,” she said. “That’s about 30% of the medium income in a family right now.”

However, through child care subsidies and other resources, like Rainbow Fleet, Williams says families can find relief and be connected to quality licensed child care programs.

“There are licensed family child care homes that may be in your own neighborhood that you just don't know exist,” she said.

Until then, Sophie says parents are sticking together.

“There's a lot of stay-at-home moms’, and people that don't have to work full time that are offering their resources,” Morse said. “So, I'm glad our community is stepping up and willing to help out.”

Williams says the lack of child care for working families results in an estimated $1.2 billion in lost revenue each year to the state's economy.

“The return on investment is anywhere from $6 to $9 sometimes even economists are estimating $13 return on every dollar invested in early care,” Williams said. “It really would be a wise investment for businesses for the state Oklahoma, we really have to do more to support this industry if we're going to grow our economy.”

For help in finding resources and child care, CLICK HERE or visit the Oklahoma Human Services page: https://oklahoma.gov/okdhs/services/child-care-services/partners-public/ok-resource-referral.html