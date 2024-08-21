Family Honors Former Teacher Killed By Stray Bullet

The family of an innocent woman killed by a stray bullet says she was an incredible woman who dedicated her life to education.

It’s been a week since a senseless tragedy killed Mrs. Kathy (Kathleen) Cade.

A teacher for 16 years, her daughters have spent the last seven days raising money for this library to honor their mom’s passion for education.

Kathy Cade’s classroom was filled with second graders at Messiah Lutheran School for years.

“She has the gift of just looking, and you just know,” said Karen Farmer, Kathy’s Daughters.

Her daughters, both Karen and Laura, say their mom treated each of those children as her own.

“She always wanted them to be the best. Be the best of whatever they could be,” said Farmer.

Although Mrs. Cade retired from teaching years ago, you could still find her inside the Belle Isle library.

“Mom believed in education for everyone, so regardless of your age, where you come from, or anything, for Mom, the library encompassed all of that,” said Farmer.

Cade’s daughters are still in shock after she was killed by a stray bullet that hit her inside of her own home.

“The tragedy happened, but we shouldn’t try to counteract that by giving back the way she wanted,” said Farmer.

The sisters are still processing their mom’s death.

They’re also working to honor her life by raising money for the library.

“While they have a lot of funding for books, they do not have a lot of funding for those programs,” said Farmer.

Especially funding for areas like the Makers Space inside the Belle Isle Library. Kids can come and learn how to sew, use a cricket or 3D print.

Karen and Laura are proud their mother left a lasting impact on different students.

“On her service on Friday, there will be quite a bit of former students,” said Farmer.

But they hope Mrs. Cade’s legacy can touch even more young minds.

They are also raising money for Messiah Lutheran School’s hallway project to donate:

https://www.caringbridge.org/site/196398b2-573a-11ef-ac02-ed61c777bfd7

To donate to the Belle Isle Library CLICK HERE.



