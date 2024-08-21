Pioneer Library System Upcoming Community Events

The Pioneer Library System is hosting multiple community events during the Fall.

By: News 9

Pioneer Library System (PLS) is dedicated to creating safe, open spaces where crucial topics can be discussed, questions can be asked, and new perspectives can be built. This commitment is rooted in the library's mission to provide opportunities for community members of all backgrounds to come together, learn from one another. and collaborate their collective community.

Upcoming Community Conversation Events:

Fall Campaigns for Dungeons & Dragons begin at Norman Public Library East on September 3. New and experienced players are encouraged to join.

The Noble Public Library will host an engaging book discussion for The Collected Regrets of Clover by Mikki Brammer. This event will take place on September 12.

The Norman Public Library on West will have live performances by Ernest Voice Studio on September 12.

On Sept. 13 at Andrews Park in Norman Pioneer Library System will host ¡Celebración!. This event will feature music, dance, food, and activities there honor and showcase Hispanic culture.

Sept. 24 Southwest Oklahoma City Public Library will host Homeschool Connect. This event offers a great opportunity for parents and children to share resources, experiences, and support.

On Oct. 1 the Moore Public Library will host Haunted Treats to get children into the Halloween Spirit. This event is designed for kids ages 10-13.

PLS advocates for and empowers community members by providing equitable access to key stakeholders, community leaders, and partners to facilitate meaningful change. The library supports open and respectful discussions on a wide range of topics and experiences to broaden societal perspectives and promote social empathy skills essential for living in harmony within the community.

For more information about PLS locations, services, and resources, visit pioneerlibrarysystem.org.