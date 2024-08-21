U.S. Department of Education Criticizes OSDE On Distribution Of Federal Funds

According to a new report, the U.S. Department of Education has found significant compliance and quality concerns in 32 areas of OSDE's distribution of federal funds.

By: News 9

The State Department of Education is under new criticism from the US Department of Education.

According to a report on how OSDE distributes federal funds, the federal department found significant compliance and quality concerns in 32 areas.

That includes failing to have a finalized plan to make sure federal money was properly distributed and failing to submit audits on time, among other things.

Seven other categories were compliant but had quality concerns.

OSDE has 30 to 60 days to fix several of the quality concern issues.

News 9 has contacted OSDE for a comment but has yet to hear back.