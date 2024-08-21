5 Suspects Charged In Oklahoma Panhandle Double-Murder Expected In Court

Five people charged in relation to a double-murder in March are expected in court Wednesday morning in Texas County.

By: News 9

Five people charged in the double-murder of two Kansas women are due in court Wednesday morning in Texas County, court documents say.

Investigators in Texas County said Veronica Butler and Jillian Kelley were killed while driving through the area while on the way to a custody exchange in March.

Court documents say 31-year-old Paul Grice, 43-year-old Tad Cullum, 54-year-old Tiffany Adams, 50-year-old Cole Twombly and 44-year-old Cora Twombly are all charged with two counts of murder and kidnapping.

The hearing for the five suspects is set for 9 a.m. on Wednesday.