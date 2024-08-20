Keeping Oklahomans Comfortable: Local Company Gives 2 Free HVAC Systems

It’s August and while summer may be winding down, these temperatures are saying we’re not out of the heat just yet.

“Oklahoma is a family state that we really care about each other and care about our neighbor,” said Joseph Alvarez owner of A&T Mechanical.

For Joseph and Jessica, knowing there are Oklahomans without air conditioning in the summer and heat in the winter is too much to handle.

“We’ve always said we want to give back, it pulls at your heartstrings, it hurts,” said Jessica Stacy, owner of A&T Mechanical.

When the brother and sister team heard about the feel the Love program through their supplier Lenox they jumped at the opportunity.

“Feel the love is the most important thing to us because it is something we can truly give back, free for people, but it is very hard to get people to actually sign up for,” said Alvarez.

Even though they have been in business for forty-six years, and started giving away systems about five years there always seems to be a little hesitation

“Because they think that it’s not free like they think that it’s going to cost something,” said Stacy.

However, it is completely free, no strings attached.

“The system outside we are going to replace that, doesn’t matter what size we are going to replace that system, and then the system inside, that has the heater, the blower, the coil, we are going to replace that,” said Alvarez.

This year’s giveaway is a little different. In the past, they have given away one system but this year they have stepped up to give away two systems.

“I mean they struggle without that full heat and air system, that we get to be the people that actually give that to them, it’s pretty awesome,” said Stacy.

Submissions can be made through the company website before August 31st. They are looking for stories of people who have given back in some form or another and now just need a little help.

“Fill that information out for whomever, yourself, them, it doesn’t matter,” said Alvarez.

“Two people this year. This is going to be a big deal,” said Stacy.

To enter your name or someone in need and deserving visit the company website, www.okatmechanical.com under the promotions tab.