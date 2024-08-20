Yukon Daycare Closes Abruptly, Leaving Parents Scrambling For Childcare

Bright Beginnings Learning Center in Yukon abruptly closed, leaving parents scrambling for childcare after a series of DHS compliance issues.

Bright Beginnings Learning Center in Yukon abruptly shut its doors on Tuesday, leaving dozens of families without childcare and prompting parents to scramble for alternatives.

The closure, announced via text message by the daycare’s owner, followed a series of negative compliance visits by the Oklahoma Department of Human Services (DHS). Parents expressed shock and frustration over the sudden decision, which many only learned of hours before needing to find new childcare arrangements.

"It's awful. It leaves parents in a bad position," said Christian Collins, a parent whose child attended Bright Beginnings. "My son would show up at home with bite marks every week, bumps, bruises."

DHS confirmed that while it did not order the closure, the agency had cited the daycare for multiple non-compliance issues during a visit on Monday. Violations included children being left unattended, hazardous chemicals left accessible to children, a restroom door with exposed nails, and employees vaping in the break room.

Kayla Botkin, another parent, expressed her distress over the situation. "We're all scrambling today and missing work and not focusing at work because we're worried about finding childcare," she said.

Despite the closure, Bright Beginnings remained open briefly on Tuesday to allow parents to collect their children’s belongings. The owner did not respond to requests for comment.

DHS is advising affected families to use its online childcare locator to find alternative arrangements.