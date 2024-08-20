ODOT Hosting Meeting To Discuss I-40 Expansion In Del City

Looking to address concerns regarding Interstate 40 in Del City, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation is hosting a meeting to discuss a highway expansion project, the department said.

By: News 9

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is hosting an in-person meeting to discuss an expansion project to make Interstate 40 wider, the department said.

The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Thursday at the Del City Community Center near Southeast 15th Street and I-40.

ODOT said the meeting will discuss widening the highway, consolidating ramp access and correcting bridge clearance issues from Reno Avenue to Hudiburg Drive.