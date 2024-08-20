ODOT Hosting Meeting To Discuss I-40 Expansion In Del City

Tuesday, August 20th 2024, 6:01 am
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is hosting an in-person meeting to discuss an expansion project to make Interstate 40 wider, the department said.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Thursday at the Del City Community Center near Southeast 15th Street and I-40.
ODOT said the meeting will discuss widening the highway, consolidating ramp access and correcting bridge clearance issues from Reno Avenue to Hudiburg Drive.
