ODOT Hosting Meeting To Discuss I-40 Expansion In Del City

Looking to address concerns regarding Interstate 40 in Del City, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation is hosting a meeting to discuss a highway expansion project, the department said.

Tuesday, August 20th 2024, 6:01 am

By: News 9


DEL CITY, Okla. -

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is hosting an in-person meeting to discuss an expansion project to make Interstate 40 wider, the department said.

The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Thursday at the Del City Community Center near Southeast 15th Street and I-40.

ODOT said the meeting will discuss widening the highway, consolidating ramp access and correcting bridge clearance issues from Reno Avenue to Hudiburg Drive.
