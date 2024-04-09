Shawnee Public Schools Releases Statement Amid Allegations Against Teacher

Shawnee Public Schools released a statement amid an ongoing investigation and allegations against a teacher.

By: News 9

Shawnee Public Schools released a statement following allegations against a teacher. In a previous statement to News 9, SPS stated that the employee was placed on administrative leave, pending an active investigation.

The teacher is accused of watching 'inappropriate things' on their phone during class, according to the school.

The school's statements can be read below:

4/9/2024 Statement:

"Shawnee Public Schools has received an Awareity report which accuses a teacher of watching inappropriate things on a personal phone during class time. Shawnee Public Schools takes the issue very seriously and is currently investigating the allegations. However, the details of the investigation are confidential as it is a personnel matter. The accused employee is on administrative leave with pay pending the investigation. The safety and security of our students are our top priorities, and we promise our community that we will continue partnering with them to ensure safety measures are in place."

4/8/2024 Statement:

"Shawnee Public Schools has an employee on administrative leave pending an ongoing investigation. We cannot comment further on personnel matters, but we take any accusation seriously and investigate to the fullest extent possible. The safety and security of our students are our top priorities, and we promise our community that we will continue partnering with them to ensure safety measures are in place."