'I'm So Glad We Stayed:' The Clouds Parted Just In Time For The Eclipse In Hochatown

In Hochatown, it was starting to look like the eclipse viewing was going to be a dud. But then, the clouds parted just before totality.

In Hochatown, it was starting to look like the eclipse viewing was going to be a dud.

Mary Horn and her friends traveled to Hochatown from Oklahoma City, “We talked about leaving,” she said.

They thought there would be a lot of people, and this particular parking lot was supposed to have parking for $80. However, since no one showed up, they got to park for free.

Horn said was shaping up to be a disappointing trip, “Well we were expecting huge crowds and clear skies and we got no crowds and clouds.”

News 9's Hannah Scholl talked to Choctaw Nation police, they said that this was as busy as any other weekend in Hochatown.

But then, the clouds parted just before totality.

“Oh my gosh, that was the most amazing thing, I’ve never experienced that before," Horn says, “Everything looked so cool around us, and I think the pictures are going to be great”

When the eclipse hit totality, you could hear everyone that was outside to watch, start to yell to each other about how cool it was. Turns out the trip wasn’t a disappointment at all. “I’m so glad we stayed," Horn said.