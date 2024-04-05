'Nope, Bye:' Reba Declines To Weigh In On Beyoncé Vs. Dolly's 'Jolene'

Beyonce's new album features collaborations with stars like Miley Cyrus and versions of iconic songs like Dolly Parton's 1973 hit "Jolene." In an impromptu interview with Oklahoma native and country music star, Reba McEntire was asked by TMZ if she prefers Dolly Parton's hit song Jolene, or Beyonce's rendition.

Thursday, April 4th 2024, 7:12 pm

By: News 9, CBS News


Beyonce's new album features collaborations with stars like Miley Cyrus and versions of iconic songs like Dolly Parton's 1973 hit "Jolene."

In an impromptu interview with Oklahoma native and country music star, Reba McEntire was asked by TMZ if she prefers Dolly Parton's hit song Jolene, or Beyonce's rendition.

In a short response, that's gone viral on social media Reba responds, "Nope [...] bye!"
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

April 4th, 2024

February 22nd, 2024

February 16th, 2024

October 15th, 2023

Top Headlines

April 5th, 2024

April 5th, 2024

April 5th, 2024

April 5th, 2024