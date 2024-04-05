'Nope, Bye:' Reba Declines To Weigh In On Beyoncé Vs. Dolly's 'Jolene'

Beyonce's new album features collaborations with stars like Miley Cyrus and versions of iconic songs like Dolly Parton's 1973 hit "Jolene." In an impromptu interview with Oklahoma native and country music star, Reba McEntire was asked by TMZ if she prefers Dolly Parton's hit song Jolene, or Beyonce's rendition.

By: News 9, CBS News

In a short response, that's gone viral on social media Reba responds, "Nope [...] bye!"