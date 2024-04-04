1 Dead, 3 Injured After NW OKC Head-On Crash Wednesday

One person is dead and three others are injured after a head-on crash in northwest Oklahoma City Wednesday, authorities confirmed.

Police say that officers arrived at the area of West Hefner Road and North Meridian Avenue, to a report of a collision involving two vehicles on Wednesday afternoon.

Police confirmed that one vehicle was traveling east on West Hefner Road when it went left of center and collided head-on with the second vehicle traveling west. The driver of the first vehicle, 71-year-old Leonard Henderson was transported from the scene to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased, police say.

