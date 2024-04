An endangered missing alert has been canceled for a 19-year-old by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol on behalf of the Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office. OHP stated that the subject had been located around 6:10 p.m. on Thursday.

By: News 9

