Oklahoma City Chef Announced As James Beard Award Finalist For Second Consecutive Year

Chef Jeff Chanchaleune, the owner of Ma Der Lao Kitchen in Oklahoma City's Plaza District, has been announced as a finalist for the Best Chef Southwest award.

An Oklahoma City chef is on the list of finalists for the James Beard Award for the second year in a row.

Chanchaleune was also a finalist in last year's competition.

"It's been wild, you know, it's always been a dream," Chanchaleune said. "I've wanted to get it, but I never thought it would happen just because we're in Oklahoma. We're always overlooked, especially with this food, no one knows this food."