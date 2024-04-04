Oklahoma City Chef Announced As James Beard Award Finalist For Second Consecutive Year

Thursday, April 4th 2024, 9:53 am
An Oklahoma City chef is on the list of finalists for the James Beard Award for the second year in a row.
Chef Jeff Chanchaleune, the owner of Ma Der Lao Kitchen in the city's Plaza District, has been announced as a finalist for the Best Chef Southwest award.
Chanchaleune was also a finalist in last year's competition.
"It's been wild, you know, it's always been a dream," Chanchaleune said. "I've wanted to get it, but I never thought it would happen just because we're in Oklahoma. We're always overlooked, especially with this food, no one knows this food."
