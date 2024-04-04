The New Home Of Sooner Sports: Where Will The New Arena Be?

The future home of some Sooner sports, including basketball, could be up in the air after comments made by the University’s President.

In an interview with the school newspaper, OU President Joe Harroz said that the university and its donors would look to other cities outside of Norman to build a new arena.

If it were up to OU administrators, the plot of land near 24th and Rock Creek Road would be the future home of OU sports, including basketball and women’s gymnastics.

It’s a roughly seven-mile commute from the current Lloyd Noble Arena.

Some students worry about a further move from campus. “We already have a hard time getting students to come to the games, and it's literally on campus,” said senior Megan O’Donnell. She’s worried some students won’t want to make that commute.

But OU officials think differently. The Sooners would be anchor tenants of a new arena in a new entertainment district.

Norman officials say this idea remains sidelined.

The Norman Mayor says city officials need to make sure everything is studied before plans are approved.

Last September, Team Norman, a group of people in favor of the plan, unveiled big plans for the district.

Harroz says university stakeholders will look elsewhere if the City of Norman doesn’t move this plan forward.

Harroz says in a statement to News 9:

“Norman has the opportunity to be one of Oklahoma’s leading growth cities with its current talent base, vision, educational institutions, and work ethic, but a prosperous future for our city requires additional jobs at all levels, better infrastructure, and more housing. The entertainment district will bring all these benefits and more to current and future residents of Norman.

“This is a particularly important moment in time for the entertainment zone given our university’s upcoming move to the SEC because it will help drive millions of dollars in new revenue to Norman and hundreds of thousands of visitors to our area to enjoy a new multi-purpose performance venue, restaurants, retail shops, offices, housing, and other quality-of-life amenities. We are proud to work in partnership with the citizens of Norman and city and county leaders to help make this entertainment zone a reality and provide a strong foundation for Norman’s future prosperity.”

“He’s telling the truth. We have to do this. If he cannot get it done in Norman, which I think he can, he is going to have to go somewhere else,” said Mayor Larry Heikkila.

The mayor says the tax increment financing committee will be finalized by the end of this week.

The next step involves the Norman planning committee reviewing the proposal.

If this entertainment district moves forward, it will be a billion-dollar project financed through private donors and tax revenue with an 80/20 split.