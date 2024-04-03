Oklahoma City Church Continues Feeding Homeless After Devastating Fire

Members of the God of No Limits church, whose mission is to feed people who are homeless, are continuing to support their neighbors despite the burning of their church a year ago.

-

After flames destroyed a southwest Oklahoma City church in 2023, the church's congregation are continuing to support the city's homeless population.

Members of the God of No Limits church, whose mission is to feed people who are homeless, later found the fire was set by one of the people they ministered to.

While the lot where the congregation hoped to rebuild sits barren, God of No Limits is packing up their mission into a trailer and feeding those who need it most.

Pastor Marty Alvarado said feeding their neighbors twice a week was the number one priority after the devastating fire, but as the cost of rebuilding in the exact same spot climbed higher and higher, the congregation’s heart broke at the thought of relocating away from the neighbors they’ve known for a decade.

However with a new trailer, the church can still worship a few miles away and also feed their past neighbors.

"We know this is a place where God has opened up a door for us to expand our ministry," pastor Marty Alvarado said. "Without us moving, I don’t know if we’d been able to do that the way we were planning on."

With the property up for sale soon and permission from nearby businesses, the church's neighbors on South Walker Avenue will still get fresh meals from the church.