OCPD: Body Found In Oklahoma River

A woman's body was found in the Oklahoma River Tuesday afternoon, Oklahoma City Police say.

Wednesday, April 3rd 2024, 4:06 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. -

Oklahoma City Police responded after a body was found floating in the Oklahoma River in southeast Oklahoma City.

The scene is located near Southeast 15th Street and South Central Avenue, police say.

Police later confirmed the body recovered was an adult unidentified female.

Police say that the Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
