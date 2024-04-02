'Mold, Unsafe Kennels': Norman Animal Shelter Temporarily Closes Due To Poor Conditions

Second Chance Animal Rescue has operating in Norman for more than 30 years, but will be temporarily closing its doors due to a poor work environment, according to staff at the shelter.

Second Chance Animal Rescue has operating for more than 30 years, and despite the closure, staff have been working to get the shelter back on track so they can open their doors again.

Certain shelter staff, who have chosen to remain anonymous, cite deteriorating conditions inside the shelter as the reason for closing.

"Our facility is 36 years old and is falling to the ground," one employee said. "We have mold in the building... we have unsafe kennels and kennels that are too small for the dogs we have to put in them."

The employee also said the shelter's yearly inspection is coming up, and they fear they may be forced to close permanently.

Employees at Second Chance Animal Rescue said they raised the alarm over working conditions, and several board members stepped down in March.

The board's newly-elected president, Christopher Hurley, saiod in a statement to News 9 they are "committed to resolving these issues promptly to ensure a healthy environment for all."

The board has voted to proceed with a complete remodel of the shelter, and said the goal is to create a safer and healthier space for animals and staff.

Hurley said there is no planned opening date, and they are meeting this month to discuss more options.