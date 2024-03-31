'I Know He's Smiling': Family Fundraises Aviation Scholarship In Memory Of Edmond Teen Killed In 2022 Crash

An Edmond family is continuing to honor the life of their son a year and a half after his death.

This year, three more Edmond North High School students will receive an aviation scholarship in Gavin Black’s name, which is the perfect way to carry on his legacy, his parents say.

"He loved airplanes," Jared Black, Gavin’s father said. "He just grew up around them."

"When he was little he loved playing with planes and cars," his stepmom, Amanda Black, added. She affectionately calls herself his bonus mom. "Gavin wanted to be a pilot like his dad."

Gavin also loved cars, bikes, and video games, but his dream was to be an Air Force fighter pilot.

“And obviously that got cut short," Amanda said.

Gavin was killed in a motorcycle crash on his way to school in August of 2022. He was just 17 years old and starting his senior year at Edmond North High School.

"We would give obviously anything to have Gavin back,” Amanda said.

But his parents saw an opportunity to give back.

"His goal for his senior year of high school was to work really hard and apply for an aviation scholarship," Jared said.

They wanted to create something Gavin would be proud of.

"I guarantee you he's looking down right now," Jared began. "Smiling... I know he's smiling at this," Amanda finished.

His parents created a nonprofit in his honor called The Gavin's Legacy Memorial Aviation Scholarship and awarded the first one last year.

"To be able to bless him with the first step in the same journey that Gavin wanted to take was an incredible moment," Jared said.

This year the Black's want to raise $45,000 to give out three $15,000 scholarships. One scholarship will go to a member of Edmond North's JROTC. The other two scholarships are open to anyone who would like to apply.

"What better way to do that than to get a bunch of cool cars out here and people along with it," Jared said.

"And we're just hoping all of this can go towards blessing someone’s future," Amanda said.

The family will host another car show on June 15th to announce this year’s scholarship recipients.