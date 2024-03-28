Man Arrested, Accused Of Shooting Girlfriend With Children In Car

Police arrested a man on Wednesday after a shooting in a southwest Oklahoma City parking lot. Police say Mauricio Martinez and his significant other, Mariana Salazar-Flores were in the parking lot when things escalated.

The scene was near Interstate 240 and Western Avenue just after 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Court documents show officers arrived on the scene, finding Salazar-Flores shot in the head in the passenger seat of a white car.

Police say the couple's two young children were also in the car.

Martinez called 911 after the shooting, but it's still unclear what led up to it, police say.

Police arrested Martinez on multiple complaints, including shooting with the intent to kill and domestic assault and battery.

According to police, the victim is brain-dead and is not expected to survive.

If you are a victim of domestic violence the Attorney General's office has a 24-hour safe line: 1-800-522-SAFE

