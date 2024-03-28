Man Arrested After Shawnee Post Office Robberies

A man released from prison two months ago was arrested after two separate robberies at a post office in Shawnee, police say.

One person has been arrested after a two month-long streak of violence at the post office in Shawnee, police say.

Shawnee Police said Linny Stallin was released two months ago from a 10-year prison sentence, and since then, robbed two people at a post office in the city.

The U.S. Marshals assisted in the investigation, and arrested Stallin on Wednesday after locating him in Oklahoma City.

Shawnee Police said they were able to identify Stallin using information from his prior arrest and conviction.

"He committed a couple robberies and a fraud several years ago," Shawnee Police Cpl. Vivian Lozano said. "We received a tip that the suspect we were looking for matched that description. With the detectives following up, and through investigation, we were able to match him."

Shawnee Police said the two attacks happened within the last couple of months, one in early February and the second in March. Investigators said security cameras inside of the post office were not working at the time of the attacks.

A resident in the area, Joel Wilson, said his wife was the target of the first attack. Police said she was assaulted and Stallin took items from her purse.

"If it can happen to my wife, it can happen to your wife or your mother or your kids or even you," Wilson said.

The United States Postal Inspection Service said it is glad Stallin has been caught, and that they want to remind everyone that prevention is the best crime strategy, and the importance of maintaining awareness.