Man Arrested By U.S. Marshals, Accused In 2 Post Office Attacks

The U.S. Marshals have arrested the man believed to be responsible for two attacks at a post office in Shawnee.

By: News 9

A U.S. Marshals task force, assisted by Shawnee and Oklahoma City Police, arrested Linny Stallin on Wednesday in Oklahoma City.

According to Shawnee Police Cpl. Vivian Lozano, Stallin was released in January from a 10-year prison sentence which included previous robbery convictions. "We received a tip that the suspect we were looking for matched that description," Lozano said, referring to his prior criminal history. "With the detectives following up, and through investigation we were able to match him."

Two victims had been attacked at the post office. The first, which happened in early February, targeted the wife of Joel Wilson. "If it can happen to my wife, it can happen to your wife or your mother or your kids or even you," Wilson previously told News 9.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the law enforcement arm of the Postal Service, released a statement thanking law enforcement for capturing Stallin. "Postal inspectors would remind anyone that prevention is the best crime strategy, including things like maintaining awareness of one’s surroundings, parking in lighted areas, and not displaying valuables like cash or jewelry," a spokesperson for the agency said in an email.

Lozano said the security cameras inside the post office were not working. The USPS would not confirm if that is accurate and stated the agency does not comment on security measures.