Opponents Of Oklahoma Minimum Wage Increase Request Rehearing With State Supreme Court

Supporters of State Question 832, which would raise the Oklahoma minimum wage, say their opponents are attempting a "Hail Mary" to try to delay this effort.

By: News 9

In the latest effort to stop a push to raise Oklahoma's minimum wage, the Oklahoma State Chamber and Oklahoma Farm Bureau have asked for a rehearing.

The Oklahoma Supreme Court previously said the people of Oklahoma should decide the issue, and supporters of State Question 832 are attempting to get the issue on the ballot, bypassing state lawmakers.

If SQ 832 makes it to the ballot and passes, it would raise the minimum wage from $7.25 an hour to $15 an hour by 2029.

However, supporters of SQ 832 say their opponents are attempting a "Hail Mary" to try to delay this effort.

The Oklahoma State Chamber and Oklahoma Farm Bureau asked the state supreme court for a rehearing, but SQ 832 supported have filed an opposition to said rehearing.

“Unfortunately, the corporate monied interests behind the State Chamber have thrown a Hail Mary pass at the last minute to once again try to delay this effort and block voters from having a say," Raise the Wage Oklahoma spokesperson Amber England said. “We’ll oppose the Chamber’s petition for rehearing, and ask the Oklahoma Supreme Court to clarify that we can indeed begin collecting signatures."

England said if SQ 832 is passed, future wage increases would be tied to inflation.