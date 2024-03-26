'It's Getting Violent:' 2 Shootings In 2 Weeks At NW OKC Apartment Complex

One person is hurt, and police are still looking for three people after a shooting at a northwest OKC apartment complex overnight.

One person is hurt, and police are still looking for three people after a shooting at a northwest OKC apartment complex overnight.

This is the second shooting at this same apartment complex near Northwest 34th Street in just two weeks. The other happened on March 12 when two suspects escaped custody. On Monday, three suspects fled from the police.

Some residents say the crime and violence is getting out of control. "It's getting violent man, just like in Compton," said one resident on the property earlier this month.

Monday evening shooting sent one person to the hospital. "They shot him in the side," said Lydia Summers, a former resident of the apartment complex and a friend of the victim. "He was alive and alert when he went to the hospital and the update is he's doing good."

"I hurt for him I mean he really didn't deserve that," she added.

M.Sgt. Gary Knight with Oklahoma City police says the victim was standing outside with a group of people when the shooting happened. "They were all outside talking when for whatever reason one of them produced a handgun," he said.

Police reports say after the shooting, 3 men were seen running from the scene. "It's unknown what precipitated the shooting, what led up to it, if there was some kind of altercation. There doesn't seem to be from talking to witnesses at the scene," he said.

This shooting happened on top of an armed robbery shooting earlier this month. For those who live here, violence and crime are running rampant. "Oh, the crime here is really awful," Summers said.

Crime and senseless violence led Summers to move away. "Yeah, absolutely,” she said. “The conditions here are really not that great. So yeah, I just had to get away."

Oklahoma City Police say they're still searching for those responsible. They were last seen running from the apartments on Monday. If you have any information call OKC Crimestoppers.