News 9's Alex Cameron On Maryland Bridge Collapse

News 9's Washington Bureau Reporter Alex Cameron joined us by phone on Tuesday morning to talk about the Francis Scott Key Bridge that collapsed in Baltimore, which Cameron says he used to drive over frequently.

By: News 9

News 9 Chief Washington Bureau Reporter Alex Cameron called us on Tuesday morning to discuss the Francis Scott Key Bridge that collapsed in Baltimore, which Cameron says he used to drive over frequently.

A container ship rammed into a major bridge in Baltimore early Tuesday, causing it to snap in a few places and plunge into the river below. Several vehicles fell into the chilly waters, and rescuers were initially searching for at least seven people.

Two people were pulled from the waters under the Key Bridge, one in serious condition, according to Baltimore Fire Chief James Wallace.

The cargo ship appears to have crashed into one of the bridge’s supports during the middle of night when traffic would be expected to be lighter, according to a video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. The vessel caught fire, and thick, black smoke billowed out of it.

“Never would you think that you would see, physically see, the Key Bridge tumble down like that. It looked like something out of an action movie,” said Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, calling it “an unthinkable tragedy.”

The fire chief said authorities “may be looking for upwards of seven people” but said that number could change. It was not clear if the two rescued were included in the seven.