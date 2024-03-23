ODOT's Mobility Management Program Provides Transportation To Oklahomans In Need

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation has been working to grow its Mobility Management Program, which provides transportation to people with disabilities and seniors.

By: News 9

Since last year, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation has been growing its Mobility Management Program.

Olivia Hook, the ODOT training and technical assistance specialist, said the program is supposed to enhance transportation options for individuals with disabilities and seniors.

“Transportation is absolutely needed statewide, Hook said. “Especially rural areas where there's a lot of long distances and a lack of resources.”

According to ODOT, the program manages and delivers coordinated transportation services to customers and focuses on meeting customer needs through a range of transportation options and service providers.

The program coordinates services and providers to achieve a more efficient transportation service delivery system.

Since January of 2023, the program has grown from nothing to having several different programs all over the state.

“We just added our sixth mobility program in the Lawton area and I'm excited to share, we have three more programs in the pipeline getting ready to get started,” Hook said.

To reach out to local services, Oklahomans can reach out directly to local programs or through the ODOT website.