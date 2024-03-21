Police Working To Identify Skeletal Remains Found In Shawnee

Investigators are asking the public for help identifying a woman whose skeletal remains were found at a motel in December.

By: News 9

Shawnee Police are asking the public for help identifying the remains of a woman found in 2022.

Investigators say the woman's skeletal remains were found at a motel near Interstate 40 and North Harrison Street in December.

Police say an artist was able to create a sketch from these remains in hopes that recognizes the woman.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shawnee Police.