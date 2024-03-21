Police Working To Identify Skeletal Remains Found In Shawnee

Thursday, March 21st 2024, 4:29 am
Shawnee Police are asking the public for help identifying the remains of a woman found in 2022.
Investigators say the woman's skeletal remains were found at a motel near Interstate 40 and North Harrison Street in December.
Police say an artist was able to create a sketch from these remains in hopes that recognizes the woman.
Anyone with information is asked to call Shawnee Police.
