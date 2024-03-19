OKC Thunder Helps Family Of 11 With Homeland Shopping Spree

While most Thunder fans are concerned about the playoffs, Thunder players are concerned about the community. One Thunder player was able to help take a family of 11 on a grocery shopping spree.

It’s a partnership between Homeland, The Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma, and The OKC Thunder. “To create memories like this, it was so important, and I’m just thankful for this opportunity to be here and be able to give back,” said Adam Flagler OKC Thunder and OKC Blue two-way player.

Flager got the honor to shop with the Williams family at the Homeland store on NE 36th and Lincoln. “I was more excited for them because they’re all into sports so for them to be able to meet somebody because we don’t have any family here or anything like that,” said Tyra Williams, mother of the selected family.

“The minute they saw me they were super excited, and I just wanted to have that same energy and just enjoy this moment with them,” said Flagler.

For the family of eleven, the shopping spree came at the perfect time. “The kids are out on Spring break right now and so we definitely needed the help,” said Williams.

The parents came to Homeland with a shopping list but the nine kids had their list that may have taken priority. But with the Thunder paying the tab, it was tough for anyone to tell the kids no. “The kids got stuff that they can cook so I can take a break and so we’re very thankful,” said Williams.

“To see this incredible family and the children are just adorable and so well behaved,” said Cathy Nesten, director of communications and marketing for the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma.

For those that made everything possible, it was a moment of joy. “It’s wonderful to see that this family, the mom and dad are going to get some relief, and not feel so stressed for the next month but this helps and it’s great to be a part of,” said Nesten.

“Come out here and spend time and get to know the people that are supporting you is just pivotable, and I think that any chance that we get to do this, you know I don’t think that we should ever take it for granted,” said Flagler.

A day of fun and smiles that no one wanted to see come to an end. “Hopefully they’ll remember this for a long time,” said Flagler.

In addition to the shopping spree, the family also received a surprise additional $500 gift card to come back to Homeland and shop for more groceries.