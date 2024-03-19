Piedmont Officer Severely Injured In Motorcycle Crash Planning Return To Work

A Piedmont police officer who was severely injured in a motorcycle crash is planning a comeback. Officer Jeremy Furr underwent more than 30 surgeries including having his entire left leg amputated.

The life-changing crash happened three months ago only days before Christmas. Throughout it all, Furr has maintained a positive attitude and said he refused to let the loss of a leg stop him. “The way I look at it, is it’s not really my life is over,” said Officer Jeremy Furr, Piedmont Police Department. “It’s like hey, it’s a challenge so that’s how I’ve been facing everything.”

Weekly trips to the Piedmont Police Department have become part of Furr's recovery and wearing his lucky hat. “This is the same hat I was wearing during the accident,” said Furr. “The hat survived somehow.”

Furr spent a little over a month in the hospital following a devastating motorcycle crash that almost took his life. “There was a bystander who stopped before Troopers were there,” said Furr. “They had a hoodie, or a jacket of some kind and they wrapped it around my leg which helped until the Trooper got there.”

Furr underwent more than 30 surgeries and 18 blood transfusions. Furr said his wife helped him through the good days and the bad days. “She’s been an amazing part of it,” said Furr. “I mean I wouldn’t be here without her.”

Furr completed physical therapy in record time. “I was maxing out their machines and everything because I was already doing it before I was allowed to,” said Furr.

The next step is getting a prosthetic leg and returning to work full-time. “I love policing,” said Furr. “I feel it’s my calling so that’s what I’m going to go back to doing.”

The Piedmont Police Department has planned a blood driver on March 29th with the Oklahoma Blood Institute. It will be held at the police station.