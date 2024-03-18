Riversport OKC Prepares For 2024 Olympic Team Trials In April

Olympic hopefuls will visit Oklahoma City next month to compete for a spot on the U.S. team. Hosting the Olympic Team Trials for the paddle sports events is a first for Oklahoma City and the last stop before the games in Paris.

Olympic hopefuls will visit Oklahoma City next month to compete for a spot to represent the U.S.

The Olympic Team Trials for the paddle sports events is the first for the city and the last stop before the 2024 Paris Games in July.

In April, athletes across the country will put on a show of speed, agility, and precision on the whitewater course at Riversport in Oklahoma City.

“They're going to see some really exciting racing that happens,” said Riversport Executive Director Mike Knopp.

The race is for the Paris Olympic games and will end in Oklahoma City during the final Olympic trials on April 26 and 27.

“We have one of the finest venues of its kind in the world so truly a differentiating venue for Oklahoma City which is why we get these really prestigious events like this,” Knopp said.

Visitors can watch for free the events including the canoe/kayak Slalom. This event features athletes navigating the rapids through both downstream and upstream gates for time. Kayak Cross is a new addition to the Olympic Games and will debut in Paris. It involves kayakers launching side-by-side from a ramp 10 feet above the water and then a race to the finish.

“Contact is allowed because they're having to go around obstacles and roll underwater at certain points,” explained Knopp. “It’s a very fast-paced, very exciting event.

The trials will shine a spotlight on the city during the nationally televised event.

“People interested in paddle sports all over the country or all over the world are going to have the opportunity to see our destination shine at its brightest,” said Adam Wisniewski, VP of Sports Development with Visit OKC. “I think the exciting thing is it just speaks to the validity and the credibility of everything that's going on out at Riversport OKC and everything that Oklahoma City is doing to emerge as a national presence in the paddle sports world.”

This weekend is also opening weekend for Riversport, so you can buy a pass to raft and do other activities during the trials.

“We are currently getting the course prepared for the season getting it cleaned getting it set,” Knopp said. “Our blocks are movable, so we'll be setting the blocks according to what the officials want to see for the course, and we'll be ready to go.”

The trials are open to the public and free to attend. Parking is $10. You can purchase VIP or premium seating for $20 or both for $40. Click here to buy a pass: https://www.riversportokc.org/events/2024-olympic-team-trials/

begins Friday, April 26, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and continues Saturday, April 27, at 9 a.m. Racing concludes at 7:00 p.m. and will be followed by live music from the Jeremy Rowe band and the announcement of the athletes who made the Olympic team to compete in Paris. The evening will culminate in a fireworks show over the Whitewater Center.

The weekend’s activities will also include the Olympic Experience, a fan fest opportunity where both youth and adults can try Olympic sports including indoor rowing and kayaking, climbing, gymnastics, climbing and esports. Kids can earn a gold medal by completing all of the activities.

RIVERSPORT is recruiting volunteers to help stage the event. Learn more about volunteer opportunities at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Canoe Slalom and Kayak Cross by signing up here: https://www.givepulse.com/event/412850-2024-ACA-Slalom-OLYMPIC-Team-Trials

Friday, April 26

9a to 1:30p Canoe/Kayak Slalom Qualifiers

10a – 1p Olympic Experience Olympic Experience Interactive Fan Zone

10a – 1p OKC Schools Field Trip Day

Saturday, April 27

Men’s C1, Men’s K1, Women’s C1, Women’s K1, Men’s X1, and Women’s X1

11a – 6p Olympic Experience Interactive Fan Zone

9:00a – 1:30p Canoe/Kayak Slalom Finals 4:30p – 7:00p Kayak Cross Competition & Finals

7:00p – 9:00p TEAM USA Announcement Celebration