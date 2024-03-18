OU Baseball Completes Sweep Of TCU With 9-4 Win

The Sooners (13-6, 6-0) remain undefeated in Big 12 play and atop the standings with their second straight conference sweep.

By: Soonersports.com , OU Athletics

-

Oklahoma baseball completed a three-game sweep of No. 12 TCU in Fort Worth Sunday by a final score of 9-4.

The Sooners (13-6, 6-0) remain undefeated in Big 12 play and atop the standings with their second straight conference sweep. It marks the first consecutive series sweep in Big 12 play for OU since 2018, the first time taking all three from TCU since 2013 and OU's first sweep in Fort Worth.

Oklahoma got on the board early, plating a pair at the top of the first on an Easton Carmichael groundout and wild pitch that allowed Bryce Madron to race home.

﻿

After a scoreless second and third inning, OU put up another crooked number in the fourth with a trio of runs. Following a Jackson Nicklaus leadoff double, Saturday night's hero and starting DH Carter Frederick ripped an RBI single to right center. Making his second start of the season, freshman right fielder Jason Walk laced his first collegiate hit to right field for his first collegiate run batted in, bringing in Frederick. Redshirt senior Kendall Pettis closed the scoring in the fourth with an RBI groundout to make it 5-0 OU after four.

A leadoff home run from redshirt senior Michael Snyder in the fifth, his fifth of the season and second of the series, pushed the lead to six.

TCU (15-5, 1-5) fought back with a three-spot in the fifth courtesy of a three-run home run. The Frogs added another in the sixth via a solo shot to make it 6-4, Sooners.

Oklahoma added three insurance runs at the top of the ninth. After loading the bases with base hits and stolen bags, Snyder came through again with a two-run single to center. Carmichael closed the scoring by racing home on a passed ball.

After a TCU single and walk in the bottom of the ninth, OU reliever RHP Ryan Lambert entered and closed the door on any chances of a rally, putting the final two batters down in four pitches.

Starting LHP James Hitt (W, 2-1) earned the win, going 5.2 innings and allowing four runs on seven hits with a walk. Relievers Dylan Crooks (0.1 IP) and Carson Atwood (2.1 IP) did their job, with Atwood stranding a runner at third in the seventh to go with three strikeouts and a pair of walks, while scattering two hits.

At the plate, Snyder paced OU with a 2-for-5 showing with three runs batted in. Four other Sooners recorded RBIs and nine recorded a hit. Madron closed his weekend tear by going 6-for-11 in the series with a home run and four RBIs.

After a 4-0 Lone Star State swing, Oklahoma returns to the friendly confines of L. Dale Mitchell Park for a midweek matchup vs. No. 19 Dallas Baptist Tuesday night.

First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. CT and the game can be seen via ESPN+ and heard locally in Oklahoma on SportsTalk 1400 AM/99.3 FM or nationwide on The Varsity app. Live stats can be found at OUStats.com.

Single game tickets and mini-plan options are available via SoonerSports.com/tickets.

For updates and more information on Oklahoma baseball, follow the Sooners on Twitter and Instagram (@OU_Baseball) and like Oklahoma Baseball on Facebook.



