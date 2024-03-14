Family Of Victim Killed In NW OKC Hit-And-Run Wants Driver To Turn Themselves In

Oklahoma City police continue their investigation into a hit-and-run that killed a local man. The victim's family wants whoever is responsible to turn themselves in.

-

Oklahoma City police continue their investigation into a hit-and-run that killed a local man.

One of the first officers on the scene on Monday was a friend of 36-year-old Jake Morgan’s family. The victim's family wants whoever is responsible to turn themselves in.

The deadly crash happened as Morgan was walking home after his shift at 7-Eleven near Northwest 10th and MacArthur Boulevard.

“If he has somewhere to be he’s going to choose to walk there before calling and asking for a ride,” said Josh Morgan, the victim’s brother. “Especially at three in the morning.”

Morgan took the call from police that his younger brother was hit by a driver who never stopped.

“I think it’s pathetic to leave someone to die,” said Morgan. “But I’m not going to live in that place, I can’t do anything about that.”

Morgan has daily reminders of his brother, whether it is a picture on social media, the books his brother sold at his nutrition business, or the many customers who stopped in to offer their condolences. Morgan said his brother always put others first, even as he struggled with sobriety.

“No matter how bad it was going on in his life,” said Morgan. “He wasn’t going to show you that.”

He is now taking his brother’s life as a lesson for his own.

“You know negative is natural and positive is on purpose and Jake would want me to be positive,” said Morgan.

Morgan remains positive police will solve this hit-and-run case.

“So, there’s cameras,” said Morgan. “There are things that aren’t in my control that are going to see it.”

The public is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300 if they witnessed the crash or have information about the driver.