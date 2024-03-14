Taste Of Oklahoma: Chef James Fox's Culinary Breakout In Bricktown

Culprits, chef James Fox's restaurant located in Bricktown, is a new opportunity for food-lovers to enjoy a new take on steak in the the Oklahoma City metro.

By: News 9

Inside the Renaissance Hotel on Sheridan Avenue in Bricktown, chef James Fox is upping the stakes with his new take on steaks.

Chef Fox's restaurant, Culprits, is looking for customers willing to try something new, whether it be the food itself, or eating at a restaurant inside of a hotel.

"It's a steak house, but we also have kind of a little bit more of an almost Asian flair," Fox said. "I honestly think it's it's it's one of the most unique spaces in Bricktown. It's modern, but it feels comfortable."

Fox, who comes from Phoenix, Arizona, came up with a menu for Culprits. The owners of the restaurant tracked him down at his restaurant in Arizona after Fox was nominated for a James Beard Award for Best New Restaurant in 2019.

"It was just a whirlwind after that, obviously with with COVID and all the things," Fox said. "We kind of started the conversation there and it just blossomed into what Culprits is."

Discussing the buildup from opening day at Culprits to where it is now, Fox said it was "awesome."

"It's been such an awesome progression to see, Fox said. "When we first opened, to just the slow progression of people seeing that we're here, and understanding that we're here and having regulars. When if you talk about a hotel restaurant, you don't really think of having a regular they're having someone that comes in once every couple of weeks... but that's what we have built here."

When asked about his favorite part of the job, Fox said the creativity he allows himself, and the opportunities to create something brand new are the most fun.

"We do service the hotel, we are inside of a hotel, but come in here, have a drink, look at the menu," Fox said. "When you're going to a Thunder game, stop by."