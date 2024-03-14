Guthrie Couple Build A One Of A Kind Wedding Chapel And Event Center

A couple in Guthrie is building a one-of-a-kind wedding venue. News 9's Mike Glover has more in today's Something Good.

-

Sometimes, your purpose in life changes, like this building on the west side of Guthrie that was intended to be a workshop and garage for an RV.

“I decided to come out here and build something to keep my motor home in and have a wood shop,” said builder Jay Branson.

Branson is a retired builder that owned his own construction company, he started the project unscripted, with no plans or blueprints. “It started in early February of 2016,” said Branson.

He met his now-wife Valerie early in the project. “I think she thought I was crazy when she first saw what I was doing. Everybody else did too for that matter,” said Branson.

But instead, Valerie jumped in and went to work, right beside her husband. But then, a visit from a neighbor changed everything. “She commented, you know you ought to make that a wedding event center out of that. And I thought yeah, that probably makes more sense. Cost a lot of money for that comment,” said Branson.

With the focus shifted, some of the jobs required a licensed contractor, but some things required a woman’s insight. “You know you have to have a bridal suite, and you have to have a groom suite, and I think that was something he wasn’t thinking, and I said they have to be separate,” said Jay’s wife Valerie Branson.

Those details were fine, but Branson’s focus was the detail of the wood dome. “To the very tip-top, it’s seventy-two feet, six inches,” said Branson.

He admits to being a bit consumed with the wood detail. “I’ve looked at wood domes all over on the internet and stuff and I think it’s the only one world that’s designed like that,” said Branson.

Branson also hand-made all the doors, with special wood and detail, each door took three days to make.

The building is located behind the couple’s home, which is on a well system, so, Branson made a custom “barrel” water container to match the code for the fire suppression system.

There is also a small gift shop and a special swing on the second-floor patio that is extra special to Branson. “I’d get really tired, you know. And I come out and lay in that swing,” said Branson.

Throughout the eight-year build, Branson has battled two types of cancer. “I’ve got neck cancer and prostate cancer,” said Branson.

It was working on the event center that he says got him through. “In a lot of ways this building has kind of saved my life,” said Branson.

The Bransons are hoping to host a big grand opening when the project is complete, but for now, this is an active construction site, so it’s not safe for visitors. We’ll update the story when it’s complete and open for tours.