Oklahoma Firefighters Burn Camp Attendee Host Run For The Camp

The Oklahoma Firefighter’s Burn Camp is a nonprofit organization that provides a five-day summer camp for kids six to sixteen.

-

The Oklahoma Firefighter’s Burn Camp is a nonprofit organization that provides a five-day summer camp for kids six to sixteen.

“We want our kids who are in the camp just simply to feel comfortable being who they are,” said retired OKC firefighter Louie Marschik.

The camp was started in 1999, where kids who have experienced a significant burn can enjoy the summer camp experience without the stigma of being different.

“It’s just like any other camp, so you’re going to have arts and crafts, swimming, like he said. We’re going to have water balloon fights, we have more food than you could possibly eat in five days,” said Denni Wilson-Lowber, with OU Health.

counselors for the camp are local firemen, paramedics, nurses, and other volunteers all giving of their time for the free five-day camp.

“By the end of the week, we are sharing our entire souls out to everybody, and it is the most healing, most amazing thing that I have ever been a part of,” said Wilson-Lowber.

Hunter Wittrock has cerebral palsy and also had an accidental burn as a child.

“I get to feel like a regular kid and just feel free,” said former camp attendee Hunter Wittrock.

He has attended the camp for thirteen years, and now he is helping raise money for it.

“Let’s create a blazing past burns 1K and five miles,” said Bethany Piotrowski, who pushes Hunter in races.

Hunter is relatively new to the race scene but has already found a love for the sport.

“We have pushed Hunter in about ten to fifteen races, we have thirty scheduled to push him this year,” said Piotrowski.

Hunter is using his newfound passion to raise money for the burn camp.

“Let’s build sidewalks, so that campers like him who are in a wheelchair or have a hard time getting around, can easily get from building to building,” said Piotrowski.

He is hosting his first ever 5K and one-mile run at 9 AM on March twenty-third in Kingfisher.

“Come run with me,” said Hunter.

“The fire departments are all coming together to be there, the entire Oklahoma firefighters E-board is going to be there,” said Piotrowski.

There’ll be lots of cool prizes and fun, as Hunter prepares his winning pose, and all the money raised goes towards this amazing camp.

“Nobody sees scars, nobody sees wheelchairs, we don’t see girls, boys, we’re just one hug family and there’s a lot of hugging going on,” said Marschik.

To register or participate in the run visit www.runsignup.com/race/ok/kingfisher/blazinpastburns

For information about the burn camp visit www.okffburncamp.com