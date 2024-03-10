Reports: Former Sooner Baker Mayfield Signs Multi-Year, $100M Contract With Tampa Bay

Baker Mayfield has signed a 3-year deal to return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to multiple reports.

By: News 9, News On 6

ESPN's Adam Schefter and NFL Reporter Ian Rapoport both reported that Mayfield and the Buccaneers agreed to a 3-year deal worth $100M, with $50M guaranteed.

In his first season with Tampa Bay, the former first-overall pick and Heisman winner for Oklahoma threw for 4,044 yards with 28 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Tampa Bay won the NFC North with a 9-8 record and won a home playoff game over the Philadelphia Eagles before falling to the Detroit Lions in the NFL Divisional Round.

Mayfield plans to stay in Tampa Bay after bouncing around following his departure from Cleveland, with stops in Carolina and Los Angeles before landing with the Buccs.

