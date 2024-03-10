Westbound Interstate 44 Reopened Following Hazmat Spill In Oklahoma County

All lanes of westbound I-44 are reopened Sunday afternoon following a hazmat spill that closed the highway down for over two hours, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

By: News 9

-

A hazmat response shut down the Belle Isle Bridge in NW Oklahoma City on Sunday for 2.5 hours.

Something fell off a trailer along Interstate 44 in the westbound lanes near the Northwest Expressway, forcing first responders to shut down the road.

A hazmat team responded to the scene and cleared the spill away, reopening the road around 2:30.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.