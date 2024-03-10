Westbound Interstate 44 Reopened Following Hazmat Spill In Oklahoma County

Sunday, March 10th 2024, 2:37 pm
A hazmat response shut down the Belle Isle Bridge in NW Oklahoma City on Sunday for 2.5 hours.
Something fell off a trailer along Interstate 44 in the westbound lanes near the Northwest Expressway, forcing first responders to shut down the road.
A hazmat team responded to the scene and cleared the spill away, reopening the road around 2:30.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
