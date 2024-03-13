MitchellTalks 2024 Election: How Super Tuesday Affects Presidential Outcomes

Kyle Loveless of WPA Intelligence spoke with Scott Mitchell about Oklahoma’s Super Tuesday results, and how the 2024 election could play out in Oklahoma.

By: Scott Mitchell

Super Tuesday is over and results were unsurprising for most, with Biden and Trump coming out on top.

Loveless says that republican voters in Oklahoma participated in early voting, which was unprecedented.

“If you'd asked me two years ago, four years ago, six years ago, ‘Hey, republicans are going to embrace early voting and absentee voting,’ I would say ‘No way,’” Loveless said.

But 2024’s Super Tuesday voting numbers were different.

“You have both in person and absentee, they showed up in force,” Loveless said.

Loveless says that participation in early voting shows trust for the election system.

The 2024 presidential election is going to be an anomaly, Loveless says. The two main contenders have both been president, and are largely uncontested within their parties.

Super Tuesday showed which candidates are exciting for voters, and which aren’t.

“Oklahoma republicans are more excited about Trump than Oklahoma democrats are about Biden,” Loveless said.