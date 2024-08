News 9 and News On 6 political analyst Scott Mitchell and Kyle Loveless of WPA Intelligence talk about upcoming elections.

By: News On 6, News 9

It’s 70 days to the November election and the eve of the Oklahoma runoff.

In the first of a continuing series, watch News 9 and News On 6 political analyst Scott Mitchell’s conversation with pollster Kyle Loveless of WPA Intelligence as they run down some key races that could decide the GOP’s priorities in the 2025 legislative session.