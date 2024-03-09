1 Injured In Oklahoma City Stabbing

According to police, the incident was domestic between a man and a woman. The woman stabbed the man, police say.

A man was injured in an early morning stabbing in Oklahoma City, according to Oklahoma City Police.

The scene was near West Hefner Road and North Western Avenue.

According to police, the incident was domestic between a man and a woman. The woman stabbed the man, police say.

The man was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The woman is in police custody, according to police.

