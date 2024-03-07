Mabee-Grerrer Museum of Art Displays How Art Can Be Used As Therapy

Today, on the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch, we visited the Mabee-Grerrer Museum of Art in Shawnee to learn about scribble drawing and the benefits of art therapy.

By: News 9

The museum offers activities for all ages, but today, we did a scribble drawing activity with SWAN Instructor Maureen Harvey.

Harvey said art therapy can be a way to reconnect with yourself, others, and the earth and serves as a way to de-stress.

She said the purpose of art therapy is not to make a beautiful picture but to express yourself and explore the process.

"We are going to use the process of creativity to learn something about ourselves," Harvey said.

Scribble drawing is an easy way to get started with art therapy and Harvey said her biggest tip is not to worry how it is going to turn out.

She said to pick a color and make simple scribbles to start.

You then turn your scribble drawing upside down, look for any images you can see, and color them in.

She said the process is about enjoying yourself and not perfection and that lesson can be true about life in general.

"Life is a process; it is just one step in front of the other, and it is important to just get a start somewhere," Harvey said.

She said a cool thing about art therapy is that you can look at things later and realize what it means.

Mabee-Grerrer Museum of Art offers art classes where participants can explore art therapy.

