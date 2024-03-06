OU Men's Hoops Concludes Home Slate With Overtime Victory Over Cincinnati

OU Men's Basketball team reaches the 20-win mark in dramatic fashion. The Sooners beat the Bearcats 74-71 in Overtime on Senior Night.

By: Soonersports.com , OU Athletics

-

Oklahoma men's basketball earned a 74-71 overtime victory against Cincinnati inside Lloyd Noble Center behind stellar play by its seniors on Senior Night, completing the season sweep of the Bearcats.

Senior Le'Tre Darthard scored a team-high 18 points and finished 12 for 14 from the free throw line. Darthard buried a 3-pointer with under 20 seconds left to put the Sooners up one in regulation. Fellow senior Rivaldo Soares added 16 points on 5-for-7 shooting and nearly tallied a double-double, finishing with a team-best nine rebounds.

After being down by as many as 13 points in the first half, Oklahoma rallied and entered the break down 28-27.

Cincinnati, who led for 38-plus minutes, raced out in the second frame and held a 10-point advantage with 11:28 remaining. The Sooners responded with back-to-back baskets by Moore, cutting the deficit to 45-40.

UC's Dan Skillings Jr. answered with a driving layup before the Sooners went to work at the free throw line. Over the next two minutes, Oklahoma drained 11 consecutive free throws, including nine on three fouls behind the arc. Darthard went 6 for 6 from the line during the steak and senior Maks Klanjscek scored five of his seven points from the charity stripe.

Down 53-51 with 6:51 remaining, Klansjcek drove to the paint and scored on a pull-up jumper, evening the score at 53-all.

The Bearcats punched back and scored seven points behind three straight buckets by Jizzle James.

OU again cut into the Cincinnati advantage at the free throw line, sinking eight free throws over three minutes.

Down five after a pair of made free throws by Simas Lukosius, Moore completed a three-point play before Darthard's heroic three, putting the Sooners up 67-66 with under 15 seconds left.

Cincinnati's Aziz Bandaogo missed the first of his two free throws with 3.4 seconds before draining the second. A last-second shot attempt by OU rattled off the rim.

Senior Sam Godwin opened the overtime frame with a dunk and UC's James responded with a jumper. Darthard made one free throw on OU's next possession, giving the Sooners a one-point edge before a jumper by Day Day Thomas swung the momentum back to the Bearcats.

Sophomore Otega Oweh scored the final field goal of the contest with 1:54 left before Darthard iced the game at the line with two more free throws. UC's final 3-point attempt by Lukosius missed and Darthard corralled the defensive rebound.

Moore finished with 16 points and added seven rebounds and three assists. Klanjscek scored seven points and finished 5 for 5 from the free throw line.